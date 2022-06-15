Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 56.3% in May

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of ILPMF stock remained flat at $$1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group (Get Rating)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.