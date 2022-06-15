PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,766,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,514,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32.

NYSE:PRT opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 112.14% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

