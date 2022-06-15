Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €227.08 ($236.54).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RI shares. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($243.75) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($204.17) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €169.30 ($176.35) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €187.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €194.30. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($141.93).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.