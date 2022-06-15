Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.6 days.

PDRDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($226.04) to €220.00 ($229.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($213.54) to €210.00 ($218.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($239.58) to €220.00 ($229.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($239.58) to €234.00 ($243.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS:PDRDF opened at 174.70 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of 174.70 and a 12 month high of 246.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 197.87.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

