Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 10,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 25,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.