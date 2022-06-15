Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,355.00

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,355 ($28.58) and last traded at GBX 2,355 ($28.58), with a volume of 56923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,430 ($29.49).

The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,662.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,781.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

