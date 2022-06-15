Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of POFCF stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

