Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of POFCF stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.
About Petrofac
