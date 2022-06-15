PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Update

PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PetroShale stock opened at 0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.59. PetroShale has a twelve month low of 0.18 and a twelve month high of 0.78.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSHIF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.
