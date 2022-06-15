Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 93,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

