Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Shares of PHMMF opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. Pharma Mar has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

Pharma Mar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

