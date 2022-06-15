PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,931,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHIL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. PHI Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits; holds various mineral and natural resources; provides environmental management services. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

