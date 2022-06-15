Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.

PLAB stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Photronics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAB. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,443. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Photronics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

