Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Down 2.5%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 3,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 662,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,443. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,481 shares of company stock valued at $297,716. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

