Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells $183,677.19 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $183,677.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,961.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PLL stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. 526,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $79.99.
Several research firms have weighed in on PLL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.
About Piedmont Lithium (Get Rating)
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
