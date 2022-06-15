Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells $183,677.19 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $183,677.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,961.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PLL stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. 526,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 229.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 142.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

