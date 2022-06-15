Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,900 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 635,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 146,739 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,199,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 649,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.