Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.21

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Get Pigeon alerts:

About Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.