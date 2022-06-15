PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Down 21.8% in May

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $5,474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 341,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,823 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

