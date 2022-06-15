PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Down 21.8% in May

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.