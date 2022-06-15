PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Up 52.1% in May

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PGP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 234.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

