PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the May 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

