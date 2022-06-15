Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.73 and last traded at $59.35. 117,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,536,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 295.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

