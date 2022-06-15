Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

