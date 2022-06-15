Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $87,533,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $70,586,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $50,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,295,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.