Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.79.
PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
NYSE PINS opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $81.77.
In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 9.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
