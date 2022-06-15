Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.79.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE PINS opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 9.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

