Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading 9.5% Higher

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.82. 282,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,130,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

