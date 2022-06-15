Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pixium Vision (OTCMKTS:PXMVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PXMVF stock opened at 1.15 on Wednesday.
Pixium Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
