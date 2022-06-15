Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PL stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

