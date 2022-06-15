Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Benchmark

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.59% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:PL opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 3,142.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 192,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

