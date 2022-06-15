Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Benchmark

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.59% from the company’s previous close.
NYSE:PL opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
