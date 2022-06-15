PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 11%

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) were up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 21,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 453,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of -1.58.
In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $60,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,980.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares during the period. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.