PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 11%

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) were up 11% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 21,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 453,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of -1.58.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $60,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,980.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares during the period. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.