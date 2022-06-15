PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.67. 687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $972.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLDT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

