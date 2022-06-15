PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.73. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 61,984 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.53.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
