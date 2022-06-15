Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Short Interest Update

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pono Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Pono Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 466,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pono Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pono Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Pono Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,268,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PONO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 32,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,229. Pono Capital has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

