Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $584.77

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 584.77 ($7.10) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.73). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 402.50 ($4.89), with a volume of 23,566 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of £56.29 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 490.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 584.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

