Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

POWL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $296.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $127.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -452.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 567,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.