Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,918 shares of company stock worth $2,020,334 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. State Street Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 1,092.3% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

