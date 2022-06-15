Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Prada stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Prada has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Get Prada alerts:

PRDSY has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.