PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PREKF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PREKF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. 9,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,820. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

