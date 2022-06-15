Prime Number Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period To End on June 22nd (NASDAQ:PNACU)

Prime Number Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:PNACU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 22nd. Prime Number Acquisition I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Prime Number Acquisition I stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Prime Number Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Get Prime Number Acquisition I alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Number Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Number Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.