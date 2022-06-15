Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Shares Up 1.1%

Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $39.53. 4,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.