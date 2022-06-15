PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.62 and last traded at $36.86. 3,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRCT. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $375,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

