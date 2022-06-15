Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $130.59

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $130.59 and last traded at $130.79, with a volume of 175642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. The company has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

