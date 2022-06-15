ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PFHC) Quiet Period Will End on June 22nd

ProFrac’s (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 22nd. ProFrac had issued 16,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $288,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

PFHC stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

