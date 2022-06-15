PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.05

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 20029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.35.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after acquiring an additional 530,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PROG by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,788,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,699,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 208,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

