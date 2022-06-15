ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 52000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.26.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)
Featured Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.