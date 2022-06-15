ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 52000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.26.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

