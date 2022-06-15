Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.17. Approximately 12,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 26,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.

