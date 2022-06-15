Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.17. Approximately 12,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 26,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.