ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.73

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 17859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,914 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

