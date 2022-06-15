ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 1,249,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,466,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 990.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $10,830,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

