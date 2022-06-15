ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.25

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 199720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

