ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 5.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $60.54. Approximately 1,157,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,995,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

