ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 318,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,528,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

