ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.99

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 108487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $9,828,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $6,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

